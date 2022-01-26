DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,166.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007806 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,625,837 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

