Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,440,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 291,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

