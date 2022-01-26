Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 37,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.