Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. Futu has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Futu by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.