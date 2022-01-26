Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 9,171,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

