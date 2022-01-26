CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 239,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.