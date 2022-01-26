BlockBank (BBANK) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. BlockBank has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $144,834.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

