UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $321.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.10 million and the highest is $326.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMBF traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. 455,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

