Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Reaches $0.64

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $28.92 million and $410,238.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

