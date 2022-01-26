$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.70 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 25.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 10,402,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. Rollins has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.