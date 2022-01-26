Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HES stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 5,172,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

