Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT at $6.42

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,264. The company has a market capitalization of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

