Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Turing alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 283,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.