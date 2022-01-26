Pizza Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $487,507.03 and approximately $128.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008418 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00354251 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001139 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

