Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Idorsia stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.63.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

