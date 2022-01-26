Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,955. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.