Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 770,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,006. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.91.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

