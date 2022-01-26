Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $80.46 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $330.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.18 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.71. 157,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

