Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $102.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.01 million to $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $432.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.85 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 464,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 71.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 122.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Exponent by 77.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

