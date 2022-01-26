MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.12 million.

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.85. 665,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

