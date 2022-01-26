Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT at $32.83

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

