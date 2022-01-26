RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.00.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RocketLab by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RocketLab by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $32,260,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 8.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a one year low of 8.00 and a one year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

