Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 1,376,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,271. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

