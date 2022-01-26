John Kenneth Paglia Sells 600 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $24,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,176. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.