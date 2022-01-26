John Kenneth Paglia Sells 600 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $24,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,176. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.