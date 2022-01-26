AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka Sells 15,403 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. 573,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,604. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

