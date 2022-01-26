Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $421,223.53 and approximately $5,039.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

