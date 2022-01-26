UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 255,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

