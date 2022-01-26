Zacks: Analysts Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to announce sales of $88.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.82 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in N-able by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter.

N-able stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 334,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,416. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

