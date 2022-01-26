Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,616. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

