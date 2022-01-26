Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

DEN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. 671,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,547. Denbury has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

