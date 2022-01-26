BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,258.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $53,974.59 and $15,258.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007069 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

