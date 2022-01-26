Lobstex Achieves Market Capitalization of $943,898.65 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $943,898.65 and approximately $100,591.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,076,190 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,763 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.