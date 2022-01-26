Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce $236.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.20 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $890.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 504,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

