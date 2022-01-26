Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 4,921,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.