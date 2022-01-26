Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $11.06 Average PT from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,762,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,782,016. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.