$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $1.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.88 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 6,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

