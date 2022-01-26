Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Target Price at $24.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 1,549,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realogy by 219.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,790,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Realogy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

