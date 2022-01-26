Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Crown reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $161,630,000. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $153,984,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 1,133,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

