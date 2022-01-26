Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $240.78

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.78.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

