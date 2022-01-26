Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $240.78

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.78.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.