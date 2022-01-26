Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.97 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.86 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,021,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

