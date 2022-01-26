DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,367 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

