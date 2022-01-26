Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as low as C$7.93. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.