FLETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.71 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006091 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

