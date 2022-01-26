Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.05

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.05 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 57.78 ($0.78). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 49,183 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.13.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

