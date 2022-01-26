Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 4,250,847 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $957 million, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.