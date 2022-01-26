$168.10 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $168.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.63 million and the highest is $169.37 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $621.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.09 million to $625.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $766.31 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $786.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,941. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

