Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $485.65 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $496.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 413,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

