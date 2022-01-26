Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 7,655,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $84.81.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

