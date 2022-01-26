British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.89) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.85). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.89), with a volume of 60,257 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 733 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.98.

About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

