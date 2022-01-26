Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.94

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $24.23. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 10,507 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

